Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola to launch its first pop-up camera smartphone tonight, likely to be called One Hyper

There will be a dual-camera setup on the back with a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, as per previously leaks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Source: AndroidPIT
Motorola will make its entry into the pop-up camera segment with a new smartphone launching on December 3. The company has confirmed the launch of a pop-up camera smartphone, dubbed as the Motorola One Hyper.

Motorola will launch the One Hyper later today in Brazil. Last week, Motorola sent out invites to the local media, which hinted the launch of a pop-up camera smartphone.

With a pop-up mechanism, the One Hyper would feature an all-screen design. From the invite and the leaked hands-on image, it can be seen that the One Hyper would have slightly thick side and top bezels.

Alleged specifications of the One Hyper reveal that it would feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 

There isn’t an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Motorola smartphone. Instead, it would have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that would double as an LED notification light for alerts and calls.

Rumoured to be a mid-range smartphone, the One Hyper is said to get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

The smartphone would have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that would double as an LED notification light for alerts and calls. It would also have a relatively small 3,600 mAh battery.

There’ll be a dual-camera setup on the back with a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, as per previously leaked specifications. The second sensor on the handset will likely be an 8MP depth sensor, which would be a bummer considering other smartphones in the same price range offer an ultra-wide or telephoto lens, or both.

Leaked images also confirm that the One Hyper will have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is scheduled to launch in Brazil at 2.00 pm local time. The India launch details of Motorola One Hyper are currently unknown.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 06:46 pm

tags #gadgets #Motorola #smartphones

