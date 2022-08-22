Motorola teases new smartphone launch for September 8, presumably Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro

Motorola is gearing up to launch two new smartphones next month. The Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro. The Moto S30 Pro and Moto X30 Pro were recently unveiled in China alongside the Moto Razr 2022. Now, Motorola is planning to launch the two devices globally.

Motorola has already launched smartphones in its Edge 30 series in India, including the Motorola Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro. So these new phones will likely make their way to the country. Additionally, the official Motorola Twitter handle also teased the launch of new devices on September 8.

It is worth noting that Motorola launches smartphones in India a few days after their global release. So the Moto S30 Pro and Moto X30 Pro India launch could take place sometime after the September 8 global release.

Moto X30 Pro Specifications

The Moto X30 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Motorola X30 Pro sports a 6.73-inch FHD+ POLED display. The 10-bit panel boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. You also get an in-built fingerprint reader and HDR10+ support. The Moto X30 Pro packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

For optics, the Moto X30 Pro gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 200 MP primary Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor with OIS. The sensor captures photos in 12.5 MP resolution by default but can also take photos in its native 200 MP resolution. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP ultrawide shooter and a 12 MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom. There’s a 60 MP Omnivision’s OV60a sensor for the selfie camera.

Moto S30 Pro Specifications

The Moto S30 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The S30 Pro also boasts up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Edge 30S Pro sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ Curved OLED display with HDR10+ support. The panel features a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the S30 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Omnivision OV50A sensor at the helm. The primary camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the S30 Pro opts for a 32 MP selfie camera. The Motorola S30 Pro packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. The Moto S30 Pro runs Android 12-based MyUX out of the box.