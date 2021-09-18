Motorola tablet expected to launch during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new tablet in India during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. This will be Motorola's first tablet launch in the country since Motorola Xoom or Moto Tab launch back in 2017.

Yogesh Brar, a known tipster, told 91mobiles that the upcoming Motorola tablet will be introduced in the country's affordable segment. It will likely cost less than Rs 20,000 and could be a rebranded version of an already available Lenovo tablet. Motorola and its trademarks are owned by Lenovo.

The second-gen Lenovo Tab M10 is currently priced at Rs 21,499 in India. Motorola could rebrand the Tab M10 and update it with stock Android. We can also expect to see a chip upgrade to help it compete with more value-oriented tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 or the recently released Realme Pad (Review).

The demand for tablets has increased in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as more students are forced into remote learning. And Motorola seems to be looking to cash in on that demand, following in the footsteps of brands like Realme and Xiaomi.

Motorola’s latest tablet is set to debut during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale, which is set to take place soon, although an official date hasn’t been announced. The Big Billion Days Sale is expected to take place in October, ahead of the festive season in India.