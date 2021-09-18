MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Motorola tablet expected to launch during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale

It will apparently cost less than Rs 20,000 and could be a rebranded version of an already available Lenovo tablet.

Moneycontrol News
September 18, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new tablet in India during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. This will be Motorola's first tablet launch in the country since Motorola Xoom or Moto Tab launch back in 2017.

Yogesh Brar, a known tipster, told 91mobiles that the upcoming Motorola tablet will be introduced in the country's affordable segment. It will likely cost less than Rs 20,000 and could be a rebranded version of an already available Lenovo tablet. Motorola and its trademarks are owned by Lenovo.

The second-gen Lenovo Tab M10 is currently priced at Rs 21,499 in India. Motorola could rebrand the Tab M10 and update it with stock Android. We can also expect to see a chip upgrade to help it compete with more value-oriented tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 or the recently released Realme Pad (Review).

The demand for tablets has increased in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as more students are forced into remote learning. And Motorola seems to be looking to cash in on that demand, following in the footsteps of brands like Realme and Xiaomi.

Motorola’s latest tablet is set to debut during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale, which is set to take place soon, although an official date hasn’t been announced. The Big Billion Days Sale is expected to take place in October, ahead of the festive season in India.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Motorola #Tablets
first published: Sep 18, 2021 03:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.