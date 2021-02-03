Motorola sells 10,000 Edge S units in China within two minutes of the first sale

Moto_EDge_S

Motorola recently announced a new flagship phone in its Edge series. The Motorola Edge S was unveiled in China as the first phone powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Today, Motorola completed the first sale of the Edge S, and according to the company, the entire batch of 10,000 units was sold in just two minutes of the sale commencing.

The Motorola Edge S is priced at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 22,500) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The Edge S also comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB versions, priced at CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 27,000) and CNY 2,799 (Roughly Rs 31,500), respectively.

The Motorola Edge S is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The Edge S packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

For optics, the Motorola Edge S gets a triple-camera setup, which comprises of a 64 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone also gets a 16 MP main and an 8 MP ultrawide shooter in the hole-punch camera cutouts on the front. The Motorola Edge S features a headphone jack and an IP52 rating for splash resistance.

The Motorola Edge S is available in Silver and Blue colour options with the next sale scheduled for February 9. Motorola has not announced international availability of the Edge S outside China.