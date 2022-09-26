Motorola Revou2 Smart TVs launched in India with sound by boAt, Android 11

Motorola has officially launched a new TV series in India. The Motorola Revou2 Smart TVs run on Android 11 and are backed by boAt audio. The new Revou2 TVs come in multiple screen sizes and feature different resolutions.

Motorola Revou2 Smart TV Price in India

The Motorola Revou2 Smart TV price in India start from Rs 8,899 and go all the way up to Rs 22,999. Motorola has mentioned that the pricing mentioned is a special launch price. Revou2 comes in three screen sizes – 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch. The Motorola Revou2 Smart TVs will be available for purchase during the Big Billion Days on Flipkart.

Motorola Revou2 Smart TVs

The Motorola Revou2 Smart TV comes in multiple models, including a 32-inch HD-Ready variant followed by 43-inch models in both Full HD and UHD resolutions, and a 40-inch Full HD model. The Motorola Revou2 UHD Smart TV is equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support.

The new range of TVs is equipped with the latest MediaTek Quadcore processor with dedicated GPU and 2GB of RAM. The TVs come with a 24W box speaker setup with sound by India’s leading audio brand boat. The HD and Full HD models supports Dolby Audio, while the Ultra HD variant features Dolby Atmos.

The Motorola Revou2 UHD Smart TV comes with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) for an enhanced gaming experience. The new range of Revou2 Smart TVs powered by Android 11 and not the latest Google TV OS.