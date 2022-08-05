English
    Motorola reschedules flagship Moto Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro launch event for August 11

    The Moto Razr 2022 will be the first Razr flip smartphone to use a flagship chipset, while the Moto X30 Pro will debut as the first to feature a 200 MP camera.

    August 05, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

    Motorola recently cancelled its flagship event in China, where it planned to unveil the Moto Razr 2022 and the Moto X30 Pro. While Motorola didn’t provide the reason for the cancellation of the event, we now have a new launch date for the Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro.

    Now, Motorola has confirmed that the Moto X30 Pro and Moto Razr 2022 will be arriving in China on August 11 at 02:00 pm local time. Lenovo Mobile China GM Chen Jin posted a new teaser on Weibo of the Moto Razr 2022. The teaser reveals the back panel of the Moto Razr 2022 with a clock that outer display that confirms the date and time of the event.

    Moto Razr 2022 Confirmed Specs

    The Moto Razr 2022 will be the first of the Razr smartphones to use a flagship Snapdragon chip. The Razr 2022 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Moto Razr 2022 will also feature a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide shooter. Motorola has also detailed the functionality of the outer display, which is touted to be the biggest on a Razr smartphone to date.

    Moto X30 Pro Confirmed Specs

    First off, the Moto X30 Pro will debut as the world’s first smartphone to feature a 200 MP main camera that uses a Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Motorola has also teased that the Moto X30 Pro will offer 35 mm, 50 mm and 85 mm equivalent focal lengths. The main camera here will be paired with two other camera sensors, presumably an ultrawide and telephoto lens.

    The Moto X30 Pro will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The chipset could be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Moto X30 Pro is also expected to feature an OLED display with a 120Hz/144Hz refresh rate. The company also confirmed that the Moto X30 Pro will boast 125W GaN fast charging support.
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 02:55 pm
