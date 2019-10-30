Motorola refreshes Moto 360 smartwatch with upgraded internals

Motorola has dropped a surprise with the launch of the Moto 360 smartwatch. The company has refreshed the third-generation of Moto 360 with a similar design.

The Moto 360 resembles the original design with a classic stainless steel round dial. The always-on OLED display measures 1.2-inches and has a 390 x 390 resolution. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection.

Motorola has updated the internals of the Moto 360. It gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory. There is a 355 mAh battery that is claimed to top-up from 0-100 percent in an hour using the in-box fast charger.

There’s a ‘Time Only Mode’, which automatically activates when the battery is low, is claimed to offer three days of battery life. However, this would cost the user some loss of functionality. The Moto 360 also features NFC allowing users to make mobile payments via Google Pay right from their wrist.

The crown on the right edge includes customisable action buttons. One of the two buttons rotates, while the other is static.