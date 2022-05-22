Motorola, Realme, OnePlus confirm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus smartphones coming soon

In the wake of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ launch, OnePlus, Motorola and Realme have confirmed that they will adopt the chip in upcoming smartphones. The announcement comes after Asus confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 would be the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC.

Realme has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone that uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC will be titled the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. While the name of the upcoming Motorola smartphone that adopts the flagship chipset hasn’t been revealed, tipster Mukul Sharma suggests it will be the new Moto Razr.

OnePlus has also confirmed an upcoming smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip, although the phone in question wasn’t mentioned. However, Sharma notes that it will be the OnePlus 10 Ultra.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ Specifications

Based on 64-bit, Kryo CPU cores clocked at 3.2GHz, the 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is Qualcomm's premium SoC. The company said it provides up to 30 percent faster CPU performance compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and has 10 percent faster GPU clock speeds, with a power reduction of 30 percent.

The Adreno GPU also has support for the Frame Motion Engine, supports HDR gaming and can-do Volumetric Rendering. It supports 4K displays at a refresh rate of 60Hz or QHD+ displays at a refresh rate of 144Hz and has support for 10-bit colour along with HDR10 and HDR10+.

Qualcomm says its AI engine can perform 20 percent better compared to the previous iteration and features a low-power AI system that doesn't affect battery life. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 can hit 5G speeds of up to 10 Gbps and Wi-Fi 6/6E speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps





