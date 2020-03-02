App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 09:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone launching in India on March 16

The Moto Razr's price in India could be similar to that of the Galaxy Z Flip (Rs 1,09, 999).

Carlsen Martin

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip may have been the first flip smartphone to arrive in India, but it wasn’t the first; that honour belongs to the Moto Razr. After the success of the Galaxy Z Flip, the Moto Razr is gearing up for the launch of its Razr folding phone in the country.

Now, the Motorola Razr has got a confirmed launch date and will arrive in India on March 16. Since all the details about the Moto Razr have already been revealed during its initial launch, the company will provide clarity on pricing and availability of the Razr.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip, which offers top-tier flagship-grade specs, the Moto Razr plays on the nostalgia rather than wielding an impressive spec sheet. The Moto Razr is priced at $1,499 in the United States, which is approximately Rs 1,09,300 that is roughly the same price as the Galaxy Z Flip (Rs 1,09,999) in India. We expect the Moto Razr to be priced identically to the Galaxy Z Flip.

Moto Razr Specifications 
SpecsMoto Razr
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Display6.2-inch Foldable P-OLED (Unfolded) / 2.7-inch G-OLED display (Folded)
Memory6GB RAM / 128GB Storage
Rear Camera16 MP, f/1.7  + TOF 3D depth sensor
Front Camera5 MP, f/2.0
Battery2510 mAh battery (15W Fast-charging)
SoftwareAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
ColoursNoir Black and Blush Gold
Price$1,499 (Approx. Rs 1,09,300)

All things considered, the Razr will be a tough sell, given the Galaxy Z Flip’s superior spec sheet. Additionally, the Razr’s hinge has raised questions about its durability in the past.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: What's the difference between the two clamshell phone and which one is better?

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 09:06 pm

tags #Motorola #Samsung #smartphones

