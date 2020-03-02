Motorola Razr foldable smartphone launching in India on March 16

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip may have been the first flip smartphone to arrive in India, but it wasn’t the first; that honour belongs to the Moto Razr. After the success of the Galaxy Z Flip, the Moto Razr is gearing up for the launch of its Razr folding phone in the country.

Now, the Motorola Razr has got a confirmed launch date and will arrive in India on March 16. Since all the details about the Moto Razr have already been revealed during its initial launch, the company will provide clarity on pricing and availability of the Razr.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip, which offers top-tier flagship-grade specs, the Moto Razr plays on the nostalgia rather than wielding an impressive spec sheet. The Moto Razr is priced at $1,499 in the United States, which is approximately Rs 1,09,300 that is roughly the same price as the Galaxy Z Flip (Rs 1,09,999) in India. We expect the Moto Razr to be priced identically to the Galaxy Z Flip.

Specs Moto Razr Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Display 6.2-inch Foldable P-OLED (Unfolded) / 2.7-inch G-OLED display (Folded) Memory 6GB RAM / 128GB Storage Rear Camera 16 MP, f/1.7 + TOF 3D depth sensor Front Camera 5 MP, f/2.0 Battery 2510 mAh battery (15W Fast-charging) Software Android 9.0 (Pie) Colours Noir Black and Blush Gold Price $1,499 (Approx. Rs 1,09,300)

All things considered, the Razr will be a tough sell, given the Galaxy Z Flip’s superior spec sheet. Additionally, the Razr’s hinge has raised questions about its durability in the past.