Motorola Razr 2019 India launch at 12.30 pm: Where to watch live stream, expected price & specs

Motorola Razr 2019 launches in India on March 16. The company has been teasing the arrival of its first foldable screen smartphone in India for quite some time and is confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart.

The launch event will be streamed online via YouTube, link to which will be embedded below. The launch is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm and can also be streamed via Motorola’s social media accounts.

Motorola launched the Razr 2019 in the US for $1,500 (roughly Rs 1,11,000). Its India price may be slightly higher due to import duties and taxes. Motorola Razr 2019’s biggest competitor will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which is already available for sale in India and is priced at Rs 1,09,999.

We already know the specifications and features of the Motorola Razr 2019. The company has rebooted its iconic clamshell Razr V3 with a foldable screen on the inside.

Motorola Razr has a total of two screens. Upfront, there’s a tiny 2.7-inch Quick view display on the outside for performing basic tasks like checking notifications, media controls, and interacting with the Google Assistant. The 2.7-inch has a 600x800 resolution and a 4:3 aspect ratio. The cover screen can also be used to take selfies using the 16MP primary camera positioned below the display.

Flip-open the Razr 2019 by pressing the button that has a fingerprint scanner. There’s a 6.2-inch plastic OLED Flexible Display with an 876*2,142 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a wide notch on top like most Android smartphones for housing the front camera and earpiece speaker.

The Razr 2019 gets powered by midrange performance specs. There is a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. It packs a 2,510 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charge via USB Type-C. The foldable smartphone boots on Android 9 out-of-the-box and also comes with eSIM support.

Cameras on the foldable smartphone include a 16MP f/1.7 sensor on the cover when folded. The camera comes with many features like Electronic Image Stabilisation, Night Vision, laser autofocus, dual-LED flash, etc. There’s also a 5MP f/2.0 sensor on the Motorola Razr 2019 that works as a selfie camera when the phone is unfolded.