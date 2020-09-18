172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|motorola-razr-2019-gets-a-massive-rs-30000-discount-in-india-check-out-the-new-price-5855771.html?utm_source=izooto&utm_medium=push_notifications&utm_campaign=Motorola%20Razr%20(2019)%20gets%20a%20massive%20Rs%2030,000%20disc&utm_content=&utm_term=!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola Razr (2019) gets a massive Rs 30,000 discount in India; Check out the new price

Motorola Razr 5G could be arriving soon.

Moneycontrol News

Motorola recently unveiled its second-gen Razr flip smartphone to the world. The company has also confirmed that the Moto Razr 5G will be making its way to India soon. The latest indicator that the Motorola Razr 5G may be arriving sooner than you think is the recent price cut for the Motorola Razr (2019).

The price of the Motorola Razr (2019) has been slashed to Rs 94,999 in the country, an effective Rs 30,000 discount. The discount is applicable on transactions with both debit and credit cards. SBI credit card users will get a further Rs 1,250 discount, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 93,749.

Motorola Razr (2019) Specs

The original Motorola Razr is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Razr sports a 6.2-inch Flexible OLED HD+ (876*2142 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. On the top cover, the Moto Razr opts for a 2.7-inch (600*800 pixels) Quick View display.

The phone has a single 16-megapixel camera on the back, while Motorola has also incorporated a 5-megapixel camera just about the main display. The Moto Razr (2019) packs a 2,510 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the Moto Razr, include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and a USB Type-C port.

Also Read: Motorola Razr 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: How do the best 2020 flip smartphones compare?
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 01:21 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

