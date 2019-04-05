App
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola P40 Power to be the first Motorola device with triple camera setup: Report

Popular leakster OnLeaks has pictures of the Motorola P40 Power which reveal that it would sport a punch-hole display.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Moneycontrol News

Renders of the Motorola P40 Power have surfaced online that reveal some details about the upcoming smartphone. The smartphone is the successor of last year’s Motorola P30 Power which was launched in September.

Popular leakster OnLeaks has pictures of the Motorola P40 Power which reveal that it would sport a punch-hole display.

The P40 Power would also be the first Motorola smartphone to have a triple camera setup with dual LED flash at the back, as per OnLeaks. There is a fingerprint scanner at the rear, which means the P40 Power would not have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The right side of the smartphone has a volume rocker and a power button below it.

In terms of specs, the P40 Power is said to feature a 6.2-inch HD+ display and three 12MP cameras at the back. The phone would have a Type-C port for charging and include a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

The display on the P40 Power is similar to the rumoured Motorola One Vision, which is said to have a 21:9 CinemaWide display powered by an Exynos 9610 SoC. It would be paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB onboard storage. The smartphone would have a dual camera setup at the back which would include a 48MP primary sensor. 
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 02:40 pm

