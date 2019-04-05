Motorola P40 Power to be the first Motorola device with triple camera setup: Report

Moneycontrol News

Renders of the Motorola P40 Power have surfaced online that reveal some details about the upcoming smartphone. The smartphone is the successor of last year’s Motorola P30 Power which was launched in September.



Here comes your very first look at #Motorola first triple camera phone which I guess will be launched as the #MotoG7 successor and thus, as the #MotoG8 (TBC). 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions + few specs, on behalf of my Friends @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/OUmlkuUxEQ pic.twitter.com/Nwc2vwaimO

— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 1, 2019

Popular leakster OnLeaks has pictures of the Motorola P40 Power which reveal that it would sport a punch-hole display.

The P40 Power would also be the first Motorola smartphone to have a triple camera setup with dual LED flash at the back, as per OnLeaks. There is a fingerprint scanner at the rear, which means the P40 Power would not have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The right side of the smartphone has a volume rocker and a power button below it.

In terms of specs, the P40 Power is said to feature a 6.2-inch HD+ display and three 12MP cameras at the back. The phone would have a Type-C port for charging and include a 3.5mm headphone jack.