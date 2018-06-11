Motorola One Power specs leaked and it looks like it is the new beast waiting to be unleashed

After rumours about Motorola One Power surfaced Motorola, fans were anticipating details that could explain more about the new phone.

Now leaks from Technieze, have revealed that it could be the new beast of an offering from Motorola's stable.

The specifications of the new Motorola phone tell us that the device will fashion a 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2,280 x 1,080) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, with a wide notch at the top of the screen, powered by an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The new Moto will follow the trend and carry a dual camera setup on the backside. It will feature a 12MP primary and 5MP secondary camera with f/1.8 and f/2.0 apertures. The assumption is that the 5MP sensor will only be used to capture depth information for a portrait mode.

On the hardware front, the device may reportedly come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset and 4GB RAM with 64GB built-in storage, and 3,780 mAh battery.

The phone will support turbo-charging like other modern Moto smartphones. In a recent news related to the new upcoming device, the new Moto has got certified on the 3C certification portal as well. Named as XT1942, the 3C listing revealed that the device will support charging speeds – 5V/3A, 9V/2A and 12V/1.5A.

The new Moto device may run on Android 8.1 Oreo Android Operating System. Since the reports suggest Moto One Power being an Android One device, we can expect that it should get at least two major Android updates with timely security patches.

The Moto One Power’s camera will be vertically arranged and carry the fingerprint sensor, a faint Motorola logo at the bottom, and a USB Type-C port, as per the leaked specs sheet. Pricing and availability still remain unknown as we wait for an official announcement.