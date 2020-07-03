Motorola One Fusion debuts with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48MP quad-camera: All you need to know

Motorola has announced the launch of Motorola One Fusion, a vanilla version of Motorola One Fusion+ it introduced in India last month. The smartphone arrives with features such as a Snapdragon 710 SoC, quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor at the helm, waterdrop notch among others.

Motorola One Fusion price, availability

The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is yet to announce the phone's price in India. We are also uncertain about when the smartphone will go on sale. However, since it is already available in Latin American nations, we can expect the sale to begin in no time. Motorola has also confirmed that the device will be available in Saudi Arabia and the UAE soon.

The smartphone has been priced at CLP 1,99,990 (roughly Rs 18,700). However, we can expect the India prices to be lower considering Motorola One Fusion+, the more premium variant is priced at Rs 16,999.

Motorola One Fusion specifications, features

Motorola One Fusion sports a tall 6.5-inches Max Vision display with HD+ resolution of 720*1,600 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core processor which is backed by a 4GB RAM. The device comes with 64GB onboard storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card.

In optics, Motorola One Fusion comes with quad-camera setup at the rear with 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel camera secondary sensor with 118-degree field-of-view, 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor configuration. For selfies, video calling and such the smartphone houses n 8-megapixel camera in the waterdrop notch.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs in a massive 5,000 mAh battery. For connectivity, the device features a dedicated side-mounted Google Assistant button, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS. It comes in Emerald Green and Ocean Blue colour options.