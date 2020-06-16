Motorola One Fusion+ to launch today at 12 pm: Everything you need to know

Motorola will launch its One Fusion+ smartphone in India today. The upcoming Motorola One Fusion+ will be the most premium mid-range Motorola phone to arrive in India.

The One Fusion+ features a quad-camera setup, a full-screen display with no notch, a capable chipset, and a massive battery.

Since the Motorola One Fusion+ already arrived in Europe, we know the specifications of the device, but price still eludes us.

The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at EUR 299 (approximately Rs 25,500) in Europe, and we expect the phone to be priced similarly, if not less, in India.

The Motorola One Fusion+ launch in India is scheduled for 12:00 pm IST.

Motorola One Fusion+ Specs

The phone opts for a 6.5-inch full-screen display with an FHD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The One Fusion+ is powered by a Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone will arrive with 128GB internal storage that can be expanded through the hybrid slot.

The phone opts for a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro snapper, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the One Fusion+ opts for a 16 MP motorised pop-up selfie camera.

The One Fusion+ packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone features a plastic back and frame with a splash-resistant coating.

The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on near-stock Android 10. The device comes in White and Blue colours. The phone has the potential to deliver a quality hardware and software experience if it is priced below Rs 25,000 in the country.