Motorola One Fusion+ specifications leaked, tipped to launch in Q2 2020

Lenovo-owned device maker Motorola is reportedly working on two new ‘Fusion’ smartphones tipped to launch under its One series. The smartphones, namely the One Fusion and One Fusion+ are reportedly launching in Q2 2020. Some key Motorola One Fusion+ specs have been leaked months before its official launch.

Motorola One Fusion+ is codenamed Liberty, according to tipster Evan Blass. While the tipster did not reveal any specifications, another report by 91Mobiles has revealed the alleged specifications of Motorola One Fusion+.

The One Fusion+ will reportedly get powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, which is fairly dated at this moment in time. The SoC will be paired 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage.

The report further reveals that Motorola One Fusion+ will feature a 12MP primary lens. There is no information on the total number of camera sensors on the device neither any other specific details.

The dual-SIM smartphone will be available in two colour options — Light Blue and Light Brown.