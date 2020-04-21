App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications leaked, tipped to launch in Q2 2020

The report further reveals that Motorola One Fusion+ will feature a 12MP primary lens.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lenovo-owned device maker Motorola is reportedly working on two new ‘Fusion’ smartphones tipped to launch under its One series. The smartphones, namely the One Fusion and One Fusion+ are reportedly launching in Q2 2020. Some key Motorola One Fusion+ specs have been leaked months before its official launch.

Motorola One Fusion+ is codenamed Liberty, according to tipster Evan Blass. While the tipster did not reveal any specifications, another report by 91Mobiles has revealed the alleged specifications of Motorola One Fusion+.

The One Fusion+ will reportedly get powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, which is fairly dated at this moment in time. The SoC will be paired 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage.

Close

The report further reveals that Motorola One Fusion+ will feature a 12MP primary lens. There is no information on the total number of camera sensors on the device neither any other specific details.

related news

The dual-SIM smartphone will be available in two colour options — Light Blue and Light Brown.

Meanwhile, Motorola is gearing up for the Motorola Edge+ and Edge launch on April 22.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 06:24 pm

tags #gadgets #Motorola #smartphones

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.