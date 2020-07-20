App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola One Fusion+ sale today at 12 pm: Check new price, storage options, specifications

The smartphone comes in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB memory configuration and is available in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorola One Fusion+ sale begins today at 12 pm in India. The smartphone will be available via flash sale on Flipkart.

Motorola One Fusion+ price and storage

Motorola One Fusion+ was launched for Rs 16,999. However, the company increased the price of its mid-range smartphone after the first sale and it now retails for Rs 17,499 on Flipkart.

The smartphone comes in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB memory configuration and is available in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White. 

Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can avail 5 percent cashback. The same offer is applicable for Axis Bank Buzz cardholders.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications 

Motorola One Fusion+ sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ full-screen display with an IPS LCD panel. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Motorola One Fusion+ offers an all-screen experience, meaning there is no notch or punch-hole cutout for the front camera. 

The smartphone has a pop-up camera mechanism for the front camera, which houses a 16MP sensor. 

At the back, there are four camera sensors with a 64MP primary sensor at the helm. Other three camera sensors include an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. 

Under the hood, Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by a Snapdragon 730G SoC. The processor is paired with a single 6GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.  

The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on near-stock Android 10. The phone features a plastic frame at the back with a splash-resistant coating. The device arrives with a headphone jack, a hybrid slot for memory expansion, a USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Also Check: Motorola One Fusion+ vs Poco X2 vs Realme 6 Pro: Which is the best smartphone under 20,000 in India?
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 09:38 am

tags #gadgets #Motorola #smartphones #Technology

