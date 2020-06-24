App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola One Fusion+ sale on June 24: Should you buy it over the Poco X2 or the Realme 6 Pro?

The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced in India at Rs 16,999 and is available in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB memory configuration.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorola One Fusion+ sale begins today at 12 pm via Flipkart. The midrange smartphone is Motorola’s latest offering that comes with value-for-money specifications and competes against the likes of Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro.

Motorola One Fusion+ price and sale offers

The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced in India at Rs 16,999 and is available in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB memory configuration. The smartphone will be available in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Close

Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can avail 5 percent cashback. The same offer is applicable for Axis Bank Buzz cardholders.

related news

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications 

Motorola One Fusion+ sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ full-screen display with an IPS LCD panel. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Motorola One Fusion+ offers an all-screen experience, meaning there is no notch or punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

The smartphone has a pop-up camera mechanism for the front camera, which houses a 16MP sensor.

At the back, there are four camera sensors with a 64MP primary sensor at the helm. Other three camera sensors include an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by a Snapdragon 730G SoC. The processor is paired with a single 6GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. 

The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on near-stock Android 10. The phone features a plastic frame at the back with a splash-resistant coating. The device arrives with a headphone jack, a hybrid slot for memory expansion, a USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Which smartphone to buy under Rs 20,000?

The Motorola One Fusion+ is an absolute value-for-money device on-paper. The smartphone suits best for those who do not want a notch or a punch-hole cutout on the display and are looking for an all-screen immersive viewing experience. This gives the One Fusion+ an edge over the Poco X2 (Review) and Realme 6 Pro (Review), which feature a dual punch-hole cutout.

The smartphone also has a capable Snapdragon 730G processor, which is a solid mid-range chipset capable of handling any tasks smoothly. 

Another area where the Motorola One Fusion+ shines is the stock Android 10 experience. Unlike the Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro, the One Fusion+ offers a cleaner operating system.

If you want better cameras, the Poco X2 should be the go-to smartphone for its 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor. It has a higher resolution sensor and also offers detailed shots. Realme 6 Pro replaces the depth sensor with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and has arguably one of the most impressive camera setups at this price point.

The Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro also feature a 120Hz and 90Hz display, respectively. 

Motorola One Fusion+ vs Poco X2 vs Realme 6 Pro: Which is the best smartphone under 20,000 in India?

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 11:51 am

tags #Motorola #Poco #Realme #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.