Motorola One Fusion+ sale on June 24: Should you buy it over the Poco X2 or the Realme 6 Pro?

Motorola One Fusion+ sale begins today at 12 pm via Flipkart. The midrange smartphone is Motorola’s latest offering that comes with value-for-money specifications and competes against the likes of Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro.

Motorola One Fusion+ price and sale offers

The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced in India at Rs 16,999 and is available in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB memory configuration. The smartphone will be available in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can avail 5 percent cashback. The same offer is applicable for Axis Bank Buzz cardholders.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ full-screen display with an IPS LCD panel. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Motorola One Fusion+ offers an all-screen experience, meaning there is no notch or punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

The smartphone has a pop-up camera mechanism for the front camera, which houses a 16MP sensor.

At the back, there are four camera sensors with a 64MP primary sensor at the helm. Other three camera sensors include an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by a Snapdragon 730G SoC. The processor is paired with a single 6GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on near-stock Android 10. The phone features a plastic frame at the back with a splash-resistant coating. The device arrives with a headphone jack, a hybrid slot for memory expansion, a USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Which smartphone to buy under Rs 20,000?

The Motorola One Fusion+ is an absolute value-for-money device on-paper. The smartphone suits best for those who do not want a notch or a punch-hole cutout on the display and are looking for an all-screen immersive viewing experience. This gives the One Fusion+ an edge over the Poco X2 (Review) and Realme 6 Pro (Review), which feature a dual punch-hole cutout.

The smartphone also has a capable Snapdragon 730G processor, which is a solid mid-range chipset capable of handling any tasks smoothly.

Another area where the Motorola One Fusion+ shines is the stock Android 10 experience. Unlike the Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro, the One Fusion+ offers a cleaner operating system.

If you want better cameras, the Poco X2 should be the go-to smartphone for its 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor. It has a higher resolution sensor and also offers detailed shots. Realme 6 Pro replaces the depth sensor with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and has arguably one of the most impressive camera setups at this price point.

The Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro also feature a 120Hz and 90Hz display, respectively.