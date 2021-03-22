Motorola Moto G100 official press photos leaked ahead of launch

Motorola G100 launch is slated for March 25. Ahead of the launch, the official press photos of the phone have leaked. Motorola is tipped to launch the Moto G100 in India very soon. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC at around Rs 22,000 in international markets.

Previously, it was rumoured that the Moto G100 is a rebranded Moto Edge S launched in China. The leaked press images by tipster Evan Blass reiterate these previous leaks and rumours. An addition to the leaks is that the G100 will come with up to 12GB of RAM in select markets, instead of 8GB.

Moto G100 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It comes with a dual punch-hole cutout for the front camera sensors. There are a 16MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. It comprises a 64 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The device draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The device runs on Android 11 out of the box.

The Moto Edge S was launched in China for CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,500) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The Edge S also comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB versions, priced at CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 27,000) and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 31,500), respectively.

We can expect the pricing to be slightly higher in International markets.