Motorola Moto G100 official images leaked ahead of March 25 launch event

Motorola Moto G100 launch is confirmed for March 25. The smartphone is rumoured to be a rebranded Moto Edge S launched in China. Ahead of the launch, Moto G100 official photos have leaked. The leaked renders confirm that the Moto G100 is a rehashed Moto Edge S.

Leaked Moto G100 official images by Techniknews reveal that the Moto G100 will sport an identical design to the Moto Edge S. The front has dual hole-punch display, whereas the rear panel houses four camera sensors in a square-shaped module. The phone is also confirmed to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We can expect the Moto G100 specifications to be the same as the China variant.

Moto G100 price

The Moto G100 price is expected to be slightly higher in Europe and some other international markets owing to high local taxes.

The Moto Edge S was launched in China for CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 22,500) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The Edge S also comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB versions, priced at CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 27,000) and CNY 2,799 (Roughly Rs 31,500), respectively.

The Motorola G100 launched in China as the Moto Edge S comes in Silver and Blue colour options.

Moto G100 specifications

The Moto G100 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It comes with a dual punch-hole cutout for the front camera sensors. There are a 16MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. It comprises a 64 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The device draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The device runs on Android 11 out of the box.