Motorola Moto G Pro launched with 48 MP triple-camera setup and a Stylus: Everything you need to know

Motorola recently unveiled a new smartphone with stylus support in Germany. The Moto G Pro is a rebranded Moto G Stylus, an Android One series phone with a stylus.

The Moto G Pro is priced at EUR 329 (Roughly Rs 27,300) and is only available in a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The phone has been listed on Motorola’s German website and will go on sale soon. The G Pro is only available in a Mystic Indigo colour option.

The Moto G Pro is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The device packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The phone is part of Google’s Android One programme, offering a near-stock experience. Additionally, the 128GB storage can be expanded through a microSD card. The Moto G Pro also has a fingerprint reader on the back.

The Moto G Pro sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2300 pixels) Max Vision LCD screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole camera cutout. The punch-hole cutout houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. On the back, the Moto G Pro utilises a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro lens.

The Moto G Stylus features a built-in stylus, offering the same basic utility of Samsung’s S Pen without the fancy pressure sensitivity and Bluetooth functionality. The upgrade over the Moto G Stylus includes dual SIM, NFC support, and slightly faster-charging support. Additionally, the Moto G Stylus is not part of the Android One programme.



