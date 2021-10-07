Motorola Moto E40 India launch confirmed, specs leaked

Motorola Moto E40 launch in India has been confirmed. The company has confirmed the launch of the upcoming budget smartphone in India via a social media post. Motorola calls the Moto E40 a “perfect entertainer”. The device is yet to get an official unveiling in international markets. However, specifications of the device have leaked via an online listing.

Motorola has not yet announced the Moto E40 launch date in India at the moment. We can expect the phone to launch within the next couple of weeks. Meanwhile, the Moto E40 specifications have leaked online. Spotted by tipster Roland Quandt, the listing revealed that Motorola will launch the phone for RON 779 (roughly Rs 13,600). It will launch in two colours - Pink and Grey.

At the front, the phone will have a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 720 x 1600 resolution. The budget smartphone will also support a 90Hz refresh rate. It will have a tiny hole-punch camera cutout at the top-centre of the display for the 8MP front camera.

On the back, the phone will have a triple-camera setup. It will come with a 48MP primary camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. Motorola will pack a 4000 mAh battery in the Moto E40. The device will support 10W charging.

The device will draw power from a Unisoc T700 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It will run Android 11 (Go edition) out of the box. Based on the leaked specs, we can expect the phone to launch under Rs 10,000 in India.