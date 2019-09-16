Motorola launches new range of Smart TVs in India, starting from Rs 13,999

Motorola and Flipkart have entered into a strategic alliance to bring a new range of Smart TVs to India. The Indian e-commerce giant and popular smartphone brand recently launched six Android TVs in India, starting from Rs 13,999 going all the way up to Rs 64,999. The line up includes TVs with HD, FHD, and UHD resolutions. The upcoming Moto TVs will be available on Flipkart, starting September 29th.



43-inch - Rs 29,999



50-inch - Rs 33,999



55-inch - Rs 39,999



65-inch - Rs 64,999



The Motorola 4K UHD Smart TV range beings from 43-inches, starting at Rs 29,999. The 4K UHD TVs come in four variants –

The TVs sports an IPS panel that supports Dolby Vision with HDR10. The Smart TVs also feature MEMC technology, which Motorola claims offer seamless frame-to-frame motion. It also gets autotuneX display technology and features 1.07 billion colours. Motorola’s AmphiSoundX delivers superior sound quality through built-in 30W speakers with DTS TruSurround Sound.

Prashanth Mani, Country Head and Managing Director, Motorola Mobility said, “We are also excited to be entering a completely new category, i.e., smart televisions, in partnership with India’s largest e-commerce giant, Flipkart. This strategic partnership has been in existence for our smartphones, and now we have taken it to another level. The Motorola Android TVs, just like our smartphones, are crafted to perfection, keeping today’s consumers’ needs and expectations in mind. We are excited to explore this category with our trusted partner, Flipkart.”

The Motorola TV runs on the official Google Android Pie V9.0 with Google Assistant and Chromecast support. It also packs 2.2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage for apps. The Moto Smart TV is equipped with a quad-core processor and triple-core Mali GPU for gaming. Motorola is also offering a wireless Android TV Gamepad for gamers.