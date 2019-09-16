Motorola launches Moto E6S with dual-cameras and 4GB RAM for Rs 7,999

Motorola has launched the Moto E6S in India. The smartphone is priced very competitively at Rs 7,999 and would be available exclusively via Flipkart.

Moto E6S would go on sale starting September 23. The smartphone would be available in a single 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal memory. The device currently runs on Android 9.0 but is confirmed to get Android 10 soon. This puts the Moto E6S second to the Nokia 2.2 as the most affordable smartphone to get Android 10.

The Moto E6S features a 6.1-inch HD+ Vision display with a 720 * 1560 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is a water-drop at the top for the front camera. Moto E6S has a thick chin bezel, resulting in an 80 percent screen to body ratio.

Under the hood, Moto E6S gets powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC clocked at 2.0 GHz. The SoC is paired with a single 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Storage can be expanded further via microSD up to 512GB. There is a 3,000 mAh battery with 10W charging out of the box.

Optics at the back include a dual-camera setup. There is a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor aligned vertically. The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is positioned at the centre with the Motorola logo inside it. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture placed inside the water-drop notch.