you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola launches budget smartphones Moto G Fast and Moto E (2020) in the US

The Moto G Fast is priced at USD 200 (Roughly Rs 15,130), while the Moto E (2020) costs USD 150 (Roughly Rs 11,350).

Carlsen Martin

Motorola has added two new entry-level devices to its smartphone lineup. The Moto G Fast and Moto E (2020) recently arrived in the US market for value-oriented customers. Both phones offer decent hardware and Motorola’s excellent software experience.

Moto G Fast Specifications 

The Moto G Fast is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone’s 32GB internal storage can be expanded through a microSD card. Motorola’s budget phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support through USB-C. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch Max Vision IPS LCD with an HD+ (720*1560 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

In optics, the G Fast gets a triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel f/1.7 primary shooter. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera. Additionally, the phone’s hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Moto G Fast runs on a near-stock version of Android 10 with the company promising at least one major software update. The phone features a fingerprint reader on the back, a headphone jack and an IP52 rating for dust and rain resistance. The Moto G Fast is priced at USD 200 (Roughly Rs 15,130) and will go on sale in the US on June 12.

Moto E (2020) Specifications

The 2020 version of the Moto E is equipped with a Snapdragon 632 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and similar storage to the Moto G Fast. The device rocks a smaller 3,550 mAh battery that charges over microUSB port. The Moto E (2020) opts for a 6.2-inch LCD panel with an HD+ (720*1520 pixels) resolution.

The screen’s waterdrop notch houses a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone’s rear camera setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. You also get a fingerprint reader on the back. The phone is IPX2 certified for dripping rain but no dust protection. It will run on the same near-stock Android software like the Moto G Fast, but the company does not promise a major software update. The Moto E (2020) is priced at USD 150 (Roughly Rs 11,350).

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 05:59 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

