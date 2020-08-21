172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|motorola-is-launching-a-new-smartphone-in-india-on-august-27-through-flipkart-5738991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola is launching a new smartphone in India on August 27 through Flipkart

Motorola is emphasizing performance and camera on its upcoming handset.

Moneycontrol News

Motorola is gearing up for a new smartphone launch in India. The company recently took to Twitter to tease the new Moto smartphone that is arriving on August 27. Motorola has also published a teaser on Flipkart, hinting that the upcoming Motorola device will be a Flipkart exclusive.

While Motorola has not revealed the name of the upcoming device, we should get more information about the device soon, considering we are only a couple of days away from the launch.

Both teaser videos emphasize performance and cameras on the upcoming Motorola device. Among the few aspects of the smartphone that Motorola have revealed were a fingerprint reader on the back with the Motorola logo, a USB-C port, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and the same button arrangement as the Motorola One Fusion+.

While there is no confirmation about the device in question, we suspect it to be the Moto G9 Plus. The phone has also been teased on Flipkart with the phrase “something BIG is coming”, suggesting a big display, sizeable battery capacity, powerful Snapdragon chipset or multiple cameras.

We believe the phone in question is likely to be the Moto G9 Plus or Moto E7 Plus. However, we strongly believe it will be the G9 Plus considering the emphasis on performance and camera as well as the inclusion of the USB-C port.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 06:21 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

