Motorola G8 Power Lite with 5,000 mAh battery goes out-of-stock within 20 seconds during first sale

Motorola has informed that its recently released phone G8 Power Lite has gone out of stock within 20 seconds during its first sale. The budget smartphone was launched earlier this month in India for Rs 8,999.

The G8 Power Lite was available for sale via Flipkart earlier today. Motorola claims that its budget smartphone went out of stock within 20 seconds. The company did not reveal the exact number of units that were available for sale. Details regarding the next sale will be notified on Flipkart.

Motorola G8 Power Lite price and storage

Motorola G8 Power Lite comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration and is priced at Rs 8,999. The device is available in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue colour options.

Motorola G8 Power Lite specifications

Motorola G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch on top. The use of an LCD means that there is no in-display fingerprint scanner, which is instead positioned on the rear panel.

Under the hood, the Moto G8 Power Lite has a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The G8 Power Lite packs a beefy 5,000 mAh battery but only supports 10W charging.

In optics, the G8 Power Lite has triple-camera setup on the back. This includes a 16MP f/2.0 main shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies, the G8 Power Lite has an 8MP front camera housed inside the notch.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/A-GPS, micro-USB port, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.

The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.



