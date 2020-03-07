App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2020 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola G8 arrives with triple camera setup and Snapdragon 665 SoC

The successor to the Moto G7 strikes a balance between price and capabilities.

Carlsen Martin

Motorola recently added another handset to its smartphone portfolio, but it isn’t the flagship device we were expecting. The Motorola G8 family got a new member in the form of the vanilla Moto G8. The successor to the Moto G7 strikes a balance between price and capabilities.

Moto G8 Specifications

The Moto G8 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ (720p) IPS LCD screen, which is a step down from the 1080p display on the G7. The Moto G8 opts for a punch-hole cut out over the waterdrop notch on the G8 Plus. The hole punch notch on the front houses an 8-megapixel shooter. The Motorola logo on the back doubles as a fingerprint reader.

Close

The successor to the Moto G7 gets a Snapdragon 665 SoC with the Adreno 600-class GPU, offering a significant gain in GPU performance. The Moto G8 arrives in one memory configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (Expandable to 512GB via MicroSD). The Moto G8 also gets a bigger 4,000 mAh battery but charging support is limited to 10W.

related news

In terms of optics, the Motorola has equipped the G8 with a triple-camera setup, 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and 2-megapixel macro camera. The fourth module on the G8 is a Laser Autofocus system. The main camera can record 4K videos at 30 fps.

For connectivity, the Moto G8 features a USB-C port on the bottom, Bluetooth 5.0 support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Moto G8 is currently available in Brazil and is priced at BRL 1,143 (Approx. Rs 18,200). The Moto G8 will be priced in the UK for £180 (Approx. Rs 17,400). While there's no confirmation, the Moto G8 might not debut in India because of its close proximity to the Moto G8 Plus in terms of price and specifications.

The Moto G8 is currently available in Brazil and is priced at BRL 1,143 (Approx. Rs 18,200). The Moto G8 will be priced in the UK for £180 (Approx. Rs 17,400). While there’s no confirmation, the Moto G8 might not debut in India because of its close proximity to the Moto G8 Plus in terms of price and specifications.

First Published on Mar 7, 2020 06:36 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

