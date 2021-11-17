Motorola flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 888+ chipset launch confirmed through official post

The post shared by Motorola’s official Serbia handle noted that the upcoming flagship will be the fastest yet.

The launch of the next Motorola flagship smartphone may not be far out. Motorola Serbia recently shared a post, teasing an upcoming smartphone that will be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

The post shared by Motorola’s official Serbia handle noted that the upcoming flagship will be the fastest yet. The post notes, “The fastest performance and incredible speeds are coming soon!” The post suggests that the Snapdragon 888+ powered Motorola smartphone could be paired with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 storage standards.

Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station recently shared information about two upcoming Motorola flagships that could be launched in December 2021, one of which will be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ chipset and the other that is rumored to use the Snapdragon 898 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

As of now the information about the Snapdragon 888+ powered Motorola smartphone is scarce, but the upcoming Motorola flagship, which will use the next-gen Snapdragon 898 chip, is expected to use the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra or Motorola Edge X moniker.

Moto Edge S30 Expected Specifications

In a recent post, Digital Chat Station also provided specifications of Motorola phone using the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The handset is expected to feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 108 MP primary rear camera, and a 4,700 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Weibo user WHYLAP claims that the device will use the Moto Edge S30 moniker.

Motorola Edge X / Edge 30 Ultra Expected Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898, aka Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The phone will also pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

The Edge X will come in four configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The rumored Motorola Edge X could feature a triple-rear camera setup with two 50 MP camera sensors and a third 2 MP sensor. On the front, the device will have a 60 MP selfie camera.