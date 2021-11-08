MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Motorola Edge X flagship smartphone teased, could be powered by the Snapdragon 898 SoC

Company executive says the Motorola Edge X is “infinitely powerful and full of expectations.”

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 07:02 PM IST
Source: Weibo

Source: Weibo

Only a couple of days after Qualcomm announced its tech summit, where it will presumably unveil the Snapdragon 898 SoC, Motorola has officially teased a new Edge series smartphone. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro was the company’s most premium smartphone this year, but unlike last year’s flagship Edge S Pro, the 20 Pro looked more like a top-of-the-line mid-range handset.

So there’s a good chance that the Motorola Edge X might be the next-gen flagship from the brand. Lenovo China Mobile Phone Business General Manager, Chen Jin recently took to Weibo to share a teaser of the new phone. However, no details about its specifications were revealed in the post.

The timing of the announcement does seem suspect, which leads us to believe that the Motorola Edge X will be the next flagship from the brand and will be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 898 SoC. The Snapdragon 898 chipset is expected to be unveiled on November 30 at Qualcomm’s Tech Summit.

But since no official details have been confirmed, this could also be Motorola’s 2021 flagship, equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. Chen Jin also notes in his post that the Motorola Edge X is “infinitely powerful and full of expectations.”

It is worth noting that previous rumours have suggested that Motorola and Xiaomi will be among the first OEMs to announce Snapdragon 898 powered smartphones. Hopefully, the company will provide more details about the upcoming flagship in the coming days.

Close

Related stories

Also Read: Next-gen Snapdragon 898 SoC will likely be unveiled on November 30 at Qualcomm Tech Summit
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Nov 8, 2021 07:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.