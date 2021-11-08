Motorola Edge X flagship smartphone teased, could be powered by the Snapdragon 898 SoC

Source: Weibo

Only a couple of days after Qualcomm announced its tech summit, where it will presumably unveil the Snapdragon 898 SoC, Motorola has officially teased a new Edge series smartphone. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro was the company’s most premium smartphone this year, but unlike last year’s flagship Edge S Pro, the 20 Pro looked more like a top-of-the-line mid-range handset.

So there’s a good chance that the Motorola Edge X might be the next-gen flagship from the brand. Lenovo China Mobile Phone Business General Manager, Chen Jin recently took to Weibo to share a teaser of the new phone. However, no details about its specifications were revealed in the post.

The timing of the announcement does seem suspect, which leads us to believe that the Motorola Edge X will be the next flagship from the brand and will be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 898 SoC. The Snapdragon 898 chipset is expected to be unveiled on November 30 at Qualcomm’s Tech Summit.

But since no official details have been confirmed, this could also be Motorola’s 2021 flagship, equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. Chen Jin also notes in his post that the Motorola Edge X is “infinitely powerful and full of expectations.”

It is worth noting that previous rumours have suggested that Motorola and Xiaomi will be among the first OEMs to announce Snapdragon 898 powered smartphones. Hopefully, the company will provide more details about the upcoming flagship in the coming days.