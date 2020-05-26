Motorola Edge+ with 108MP quad-camera, 90Hz OLED goes on sale today: Check price, discount offers, specifications

Motorola Edge+ goes on sale on May 26 via Flipkart. The flagship model has been launched in India at a premium price of RS 74,999 and comes in a single 12GB + 256GB storage option.

Interested customers in Green, Orange and Red zones can buy the Motorola Edge+ via Flipkart and major offline retail stores. The smartphone comes in two colour options — Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey.

As part of the launch offers, customers with an ICICI Bank credit card can avail a Rs 7,500 discount on the Motorola Edge+.

Motorola Edge+ specifications

Motorola Edge+ features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The screen is noticeably curved around the edges and a punch-hole on the upper-left corner for the front-facing camera. There’s also an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device.

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge+ features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with a single 12GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.0 storage variant. The smartphone packs a beefy 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via USB Type-C, coupled with 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging with Qi-compatible devices.

On the camera front, the Motorola Edge+ has a quad-camera setup at the back. There is a 108MP f/1.8 primary sensor at the helm that uses pixel-binging for 27MP images. The other three sensors include an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 16MP ultrawide shooter that doubles as a macro camera and a ToF camera for depth sensing. The Motorola Edge+ can also record video in up to 6K resolution at 30 fps. Additionally, the hole-punch notch on the front houses a 25MP selfie camera.

The phone runs on Android 10 with the company promising at least one major Android update (Android 11).



