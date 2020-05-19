Motorola Edge+ to launch today at 12 pm in India: Check expected price, specifications, features

Motorola Edge+ launches today in India. The flagship smartphone comes to India within a month after its initial unveiling in the US. Motorola Edge+ features top-of-the-line specifications like a curved 90Hz display, 108MP camera, etc.

Motorola Edge+ launch event details

Motorola Edge+ is scheduled to launch at 12 pm in India. It is unknown if Motorola will host a live-stream of its virtual event or simply announce the price via its social media accounts. The flagship smartphone is confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart upon launch. The company launched its flagship smartphone in the US for $999 (roughly Rs 75,400) and is expected to be available for a similar price in India.

Motorola Edge+ specifications

Motorola Edge+ features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is curved along the edges and sports a punch-hole for the front camera. Motorola Edge+ also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports HDR10+.

Under the hood, the Edge+ is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery, which the company claims, can deliver up to two days of usage. The Moto Edge+ supports 18W wired fast charging over USB-C and 15W wireless charging as well as 5W reverse wireless charging with Qi-compatible gadgets.

On the back, Motorola Edge+ has four camera sensors. There is a 108MP f/1.8 primary sensor at the helm that uses pixel-binging for 27MP images. The other three sensors include an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 16MP ultrawide shooter that doubles as a macro camera and a ToF camera for depth sensing. The Motorola Edge+ can also record video in up to 6K resolution at 30 fps. Additionally, the hole-punch notch on the front houses a 25MP selfie camera.

Motorola Edge+ will be available in two colour options — Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey. The phone runs on Android 10 with the company promising at least one major Android update (Android 11).



