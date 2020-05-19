App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola Edge+ to launch today at 12 pm in India: Check expected price, specifications, features

The flagship smartphone is confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart upon launch.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorola Edge+ launches today in India. The flagship smartphone comes to India within a month after its initial unveiling in the US. Motorola Edge+ features top-of-the-line specifications like a curved 90Hz display, 108MP camera, etc.

Motorola Edge+ launch event details

Motorola Edge+ is scheduled to launch at 12 pm in India. It is unknown if Motorola will host a live-stream of its virtual event or simply announce the price via its social media accounts. The flagship smartphone is confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart upon launch. The company launched its flagship smartphone in the US for $999 (roughly Rs 75,400) and is expected to be available for a similar price in India.

Close

Motorola Edge+ specifications 

related news

Motorola Edge+ features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is curved along the edges and sports a punch-hole for the front camera. Motorola Edge+ also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports HDR10+.

Moto_Edge_Plus (1)

Under the hood, the Edge+ is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery, which the company claims, can deliver up to two days of usage. The Moto Edge+ supports 18W wired fast charging over USB-C and 15W wireless charging as well as 5W reverse wireless charging with Qi-compatible gadgets.

Motorola EDGE+ screen

On the back, Motorola Edge+ has four camera sensors. There is a 108MP f/1.8 primary sensor at the helm that uses pixel-binging for 27MP images. The other three sensors include an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 16MP ultrawide shooter that doubles as a macro camera and a ToF camera for depth sensing. The Motorola Edge+ can also record video in up to 6K resolution at 30 fps. Additionally, the hole-punch notch on the front houses a 25MP selfie camera.

Motorola Edge+ will be available in two colour options — Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey. The phone runs on Android 10 with the company promising at least one major Android update (Android 11).

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 09:20 am

tags #gadgets #Motorola #smartphones #Technology #trends

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre may monetise borrowings if fiscal deficit exceeds estimate: Report

Centre may monetise borrowings if fiscal deficit exceeds estimate: Report

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Coronavirus 'not a pandemic in Pakistan' says top court, ordering curbs lifted

Coronavirus 'not a pandemic in Pakistan' says top court, ordering curbs lifted

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.