Motorola Edge S teased to launch with Snapdragon 800 series chip

Likely to be the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

January 11, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST

After a long hiatus, Motorola finally made its return to the flagship smartphone market with the launch of the Motorola Edge+. Now, the company has confirmed that it will unveil yet another flagship with a Snapdragon 800 series chip.

The existence of the Snapdragon 888 powered Motorola smartphone was confirmed by Chen Jin, General Manager Lenovo China’s Mobile phone business. He teased the phone on his Weibo handle, confirming that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8XX, which we believe to be the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

In his post (Obtained via GSMArena), Chen Jin wrote (Machine Translated); “The new series is coming soon, the new flagship is coming, and the Snapdragon 8XX is stable. The new experience is moving forward steadily every day and will be coming soon.”

For now, there is little information about Motorola’s next flagship, although the post suggests that it will feature next-gen hardware. Apart from the next-gen chipset, Motorola’s next flagship is also expected to make improvements on display, camera, and battery fronts.

While the launch date for the next-gen Motorola flagship is yet to be revealed, we expect the device to arrive sometime in the near future after the Galaxy S21 launch.
TAGS: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Jan 11, 2021 05:47 pm

