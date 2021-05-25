Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition launched with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is priced at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 22,600) for the sole 8GB/128GB variant.

Motorola recently dropped a new Edge smartphone in China. The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is a different colour variant of the Motorola Edge S, which was unveiled earlier in January. The Edge S Pioneer Edition is a mid-range smartphone with a Snapdragon 800 series chipset, 5G, a quad-camera setup, and a sizeable battery.

Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition Price

The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is priced at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 22,600) for the sole 8GB/128GB variant. The standard Motorola Edge S was similarly priced, although the base variant featured 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is already available for purchase in China, but there’s no information about international availability yet.

Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition Specs

The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. The Motorola Edge S sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.

On the back, the Edge S Pioneer Edition opts for a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. The other three camera sensors include a 16 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a ToF sensor. Additionally, the phone also features a 16 MP main selfie camera and an 8 MP ultrawide selfie shooter.

The Edge S Pioneer Edition runs Android 11 with MyUI on top. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, 5G, NFC, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more. The phone also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an IP52 rating for splash resistance.