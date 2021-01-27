MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Motorola Edge S Launched with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 90Hz Display, 64 MP Quad Cameras: Everything you need to know

The Motorola Edge S is priced at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 22,500) for the base 6GB/128GB model.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
Moto_EDge_S

Moto_EDge_S

Motorola has officially taken the lid off its first 2021 smartphone. The Motorola Edge S has been unveiled in China and debuts as the first phone to use Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Snapdragon 870 chip is built on the older 7nm process nod and has the fastest CPU in a smartphone, clocked at 3.2 GHz. The phone also supports 5G connectivity.

Motorola Edge S Price 

The Motorola Edge S is priced at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 22,500) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The Edge S also comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB versions, priced at CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 27,000) and CNY 2,799 (Roughly Rs 31,500), respectively. Pre-orders for the phone in China have already gone live, while shipping begins February 3.

Motorola Edge S Specs 

The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support, with the adapter included in the box. The Motorola Edge S sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The phone features UFS 3.1 storage and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Close

Related stories

For optics, the Motorola Edge S opts for a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 16 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP fixed-focus depth sensor, and a ToF sensor. The main camera supports video recording at 6K resolution at 30fps. On the front, the Edge S features a dual-selfie camera setup that comprises of a 16 MP primary shooter and an 8 MP ultrawide camera.

The Motorola Edge S features a headphone jack and an IP52 rating for splash resistance. The Motorola Edge S comes in Emerald Light. While the Motorola Edge S has launched in China, there is no word on international availability yet.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Jan 27, 2021 01:40 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.