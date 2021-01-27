Motorola Edge S Launched with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 90Hz Display, 64 MP Quad Cameras: Everything you need to know

Moto_EDge_S

Motorola has officially taken the lid off its first 2021 smartphone. The Motorola Edge S has been unveiled in China and debuts as the first phone to use Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Snapdragon 870 chip is built on the older 7nm process nod and has the fastest CPU in a smartphone, clocked at 3.2 GHz. The phone also supports 5G connectivity.

Motorola Edge S Price

The Motorola Edge S is priced at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 22,500) for the base 6GB/128GB model. The Edge S also comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB versions, priced at CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 27,000) and CNY 2,799 (Roughly Rs 31,500), respectively. Pre-orders for the phone in China have already gone live, while shipping begins February 3.

Motorola Edge S Specs

The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support, with the adapter included in the box. The Motorola Edge S sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The phone features UFS 3.1 storage and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

For optics, the Motorola Edge S opts for a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 16 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP fixed-focus depth sensor, and a ToF sensor. The main camera supports video recording at 6K resolution at 30fps. On the front, the Edge S features a dual-selfie camera setup that comprises of a 16 MP primary shooter and an 8 MP ultrawide camera.

The Motorola Edge S features a headphone jack and an IP52 rating for splash resistance. The Motorola Edge S comes in Emerald Light. While the Motorola Edge S has launched in China, there is no word on international availability yet.