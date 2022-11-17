Motorola Edge 40 Pro spotted on US FCC listing ahead of launch

(Image Courtesy: GSMArena)

Motorola's upcoming flagship smartphone the Edge 40 Pro will likely have 125W wired fast charging support, according to the details of the device available on US Federal Communications Commission listing (FCC), which is a must for devices to be launched in the United States.

The FCC regulates all US interstate and international communications and all devices have to be certified by the agency.

Spotted by Mysmartprice, the database listing suggests the phone will have dual-SIM support but one of the SIMs would be an eSIM, which are digital and allow the use of cellular plans without a physical SIM. As per the listing, there will also be a variant of the phone with single SIM support.

While the listing doesn't mention wireless charging speed, it does confirm that the phone will support wireless charging and that Huawei's wireless charger was used for testing.

The Chinese variant of the device was recently spotted on TENAA. The Chinese regulatory authority is believed to have okayed the Edge 40 for the country under the name Motorola X40.

The listing gives us a glimpse at the specifications for the device, which includes a curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a triple camera module on the back. The power button will double as a fingerprint authenticator.

The Edge 40 is also expected to be the first wave of smartphones with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC's, and it could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM.