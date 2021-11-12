Motorola Edge 30 Ultra design renders leaked; to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 898, 50MP triple-cameras

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra design renders have leaked. The upcoming Motorola smartphone will be the company’s flagship smartphone, which will launch in China as the Motorola Edge X. It is rumoured to feature the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC.

The leaked Motorola Edge 30 Ultra design renders by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles reveal that the phone will sport a triple-camera layout on the back. It will have two 50MP sensors for wide and ultrawide shooting. There will also be a 2MP tertiary sensor, which could be for depth sensing. The LED flash is placed inside the camera module.

At the front, the phone has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the display. OnLeaks claims that the device will have a 60MP front camera sensor. The device will sport a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The screen is flat and surrounded by thin bezels.

The device is expected to pack a 5000 mAh battery with 68W/ 69W fast charging support. As mentioned above, it will pack Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 898 SoC.

The power button is located on the left edge, whereas the volume rocker is on the right side of the frame. At the bottom edge lies the speaker grille, a USB Type-C port and the primary microphone. The phone measures 163.1 x 76.5 x 8.8mm. it will launch in Blue and Grey colour options.