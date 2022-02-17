Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India leaked, launch imminent

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to arrive in India soon. While the Edge 30 Pro hasn’t been unveiled globally, it is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30 that was introduced in China in December 2021.

Now, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro’s price in India and its RAM, storage, and colour variants have been leaked. The leak comes courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar and 91Mobiles. According to the tipster, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be priced anywhere between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 in India.

The 91Mobiles report further goes on to state that the Motorola Edge Pro will only be available in a single 8GB/128GB model in India. The phone will also be available in a single Cosmic Blue colour option. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to launch in India on February 24.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Expected Specifications

If the Motorola Edge 30 Pro arrives as a rebranded Moto Edge X30, then you can expect it to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It will also feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ POLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 576Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 68W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro could feature a triple-camera setup on the back with two 50 MP sensors and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone is also expected to feature a 60W selfie camera on the front. It will run Android 12 OS with MyUI 3.0 custom skin on top.