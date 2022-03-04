Motorola Edge 30 Pro goes on sale in India at 12:00 pm today via Flipkart: Check Price, Specs, Offers

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is set to go on sale in India today. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the company’s first flagship smartphone of 2021 and brings a Snapdragon Gen 1 chipset, a 144Hz OLED display, and a 60 MP selfie camera. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is also the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone in India.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro will go on sale at 12:00 pm (IST) via Flipkart and other retail outlets. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The phone is available in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White colour options.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Offers

Consumers will get an instant Rs 5,000 discount by purchasing the Motorola Edge 30 Pro with an SBI credit card. Flipkart is also offering 5 percent cashback if you purchase the Edge 30 Pro with a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. No-cost EMI payment options are also available.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen supports 10-bit colours, HDR10+, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The handset runs Android 12 with the MyUI 3.0 custom skin on top.

The Moto Edge 30 Pro opts for a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 50 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Lastly, the Edge 30 Pro also gets a 60 MP selfie camera, making it the highest resolution selfie camera so far.

In the battery department, the Edge 30 Pro packs a 4,800 mAh battery that supports 68W fast-charging. The phone ships with the charger in the box and supports 15W wireless charging options. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G (13 Bands), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and more.