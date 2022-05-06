Motorola Edge 30 India launch date confirmed for May 12: Check expected price and specifications

Motorola has officially confirmed that the recently launched Edge 30 would be arriving in India next week. The Moto Edge 30 was unveiled in European markets last week. This is the second smartphone in the Edge series to launch in India in 2022, following the arrival of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which was the first smartphone to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in the country.

The Moto Edge 30 India launch is set to take place on May 12. Motorola confirmed the launch of the vanilla Edge 30 through its social media channels, while a microsite for the phone has already gone live on Flipkart. This also suggests that the Moto Edge 30 will be sold exclusively through Flipkart after its launch in India.

Since the Motorola Edge 30 was already revealed globally, the specifications of the device are already well known. The Moto Edge 30 price was set at EUR 450 (Roughly Rs 36,500) in Europe, although it could be cheaper in India. The Motorola Edge 30’s price in India is likely to fall in the sub-30K segment just like its predecessor.

Motorola Edge 30 Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Edge 30 runs Android 12 with MyUX on top. The handset packs a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging support.

For optics, the Moto Edge 30 gets a triple-camera setup that comprises a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide lens that doubles as a macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the Edge 30 also boasts a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Moto Edge 30 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colours, and HDR10+ support. The handset comes with dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

The Moto Edge 30 also comes with an in-display fingerprint reader and an IP52 rating for splash resistance. Measuring just 6.79mm thick, the Edge 30 is being touted as the world’s thinnest 5G smartphone. The Moto Edge 30 comes in Meteor Grey, Aurora Green, and Supermoon Silver colours.