Motorola Edge 20 sale date in India postponed indefinitely, pre-order begins on August 24

Last week, Motorola launched the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India. The Motorola Edge 20 was set to go on sale on August 24, but the company recently pushed the sale date to a later date. While Motorola has confirmed that the phone will go on sale at a later date, a new date is yet to be announced.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, on the other hand, will go on sale as scheduled on August 27. However, the sale of the vanilla Motorola Edge 20 has been indefinitely postponed. The Lenovo-owned brand has confirmed that Indian consumers will be able to pre-order the Motorola Edge 20 from August 24 via Flipkart.

In its statement, Motorola said; “We are glad to see the overwhelming response that we have received from media and consumers for both our recently launched Edge 20 series products. However, due to unforeseen circumstances we have had to defer the sale date for Edge 20, which we will announce shortly.”

Motorola previously confirmed that it would be launching the Edge 20 Pro in India as well. But no official date was provided. As of now, we are yet to see if this will affect the launch of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro in India.

The Motorola Edge 20 features a starting price of Rs 29,999 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB variant, while the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is available for as low as Rs 21,999 (6GB/128GB).

Motorola Edge 20 Key Specs

The Motorola Edge 20 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The Edge 20 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset features a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8 MP telephoto camera. On the front, you get a 32 MP selfie camera.