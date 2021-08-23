MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Motorola Edge 20 sale date in India postponed indefinitely, pre-order begins on August 24

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will go on sale as scheduled on August 27.

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST

Last week, Motorola launched the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India. The Motorola Edge 20 was set to go on sale on August 24, but the company recently pushed the sale date to a later date. While Motorola has confirmed that the phone will go on sale at a later date, a new date is yet to be announced.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, on the other hand, will go on sale as scheduled on August 27. However, the sale of the vanilla Motorola Edge 20 has been indefinitely postponed. The Lenovo-owned brand has confirmed that Indian consumers will be able to pre-order the Motorola Edge 20 from August 24 via Flipkart.

In its statement, Motorola said; “We are glad to see the overwhelming response that we have received from media and consumers for both our recently launched Edge 20 series products. However, due to unforeseen circumstances we have had to defer the sale date for Edge 20, which we will announce shortly.”

Motorola previously confirmed that it would be launching the Edge 20 Pro in India as well. But no official date was provided. As of now, we are yet to see if this will affect the launch of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro in India.

The Motorola Edge 20 features a starting price of Rs 29,999 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB variant, while the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is available for as low as Rs 21,999 (6GB/128GB).

Close

Related stories

Motorola Edge 20 Key Specs

The Motorola Edge 20 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The Edge 20 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset features a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8 MP telephoto camera. On the front, you get a 32 MP selfie camera.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Aug 23, 2021 01:38 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.