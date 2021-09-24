Motorola Edge 20 Pro will launch in India on October 1

The device is already available globally and will make its way to India in October



Introducing #motorolaedge20pro! A smartphone that takes your experiences to another level, empowering you to tell your story like never before. Get ready to #FindYourEdge! https://t.co/Jko4l0VCls pic.twitter.com/1x8BOOeufJ

— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 23, 2021

Motorola will launch the Edge 20 Pro in India on October 1. The phone has already been available globally and will finally make its way to our shores as per a Flipkart listing

The Edge 20 Pro has a 6.6-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate capped at 144Hz and also offers a high touch sampling rate of 576Hz with support for 10-bit colours.

On the back is a triple camera array that has 108-megapixel primary camera paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel OIS telephoto camera. On the front, is a 32-megapixel camera. Motorola says that the camera is capable of 50x Zoom and has an 8K video recording.

The phone will ship with Android 11 out of the box and the company has promised updates to Android 12 and Android 13 when they become available. At its heart, is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. As for storage, the Edge 20 Pro will have a base model with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the device.

It has a 4,500mAh battery and will come in two colour variants - Iridescent Cloud and Midnight Sky. The phone also has an IP52 certification which means it offers limited dust resistance and will also support 5G. As for other connectivity options, the Edge Pro 20 will have support for Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6 (2x2 MIMO).

Motorola has collaborated with Waves Audio to provide advanced audio tuning options and pre-sets but sadly omits the 3.5mm headphone jack.