Motorola Edge 20 Pro price in India accidentally leaked by company ahead of official launch

The device is already available globally and will make its way to India in October

Motorola Edge 20 Pro launch in India is set to take place at 12 noon on October 1. The company will unveil its flagship smartphone that features a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. The same processor is found on the likes of the iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R, etc. Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, the company accidentally leaked the price of the device via Twitter.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro price in India

According to the now-deleted post spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro price in India will start at Rs 36,999. The Twitter post did not reveal the storage options of the device. We can expect it to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at least.

The device has already been launched in select international markets. It comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Edge 20 Pro runs on Android 11-based MyUX. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. The device sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Amazon HDR support.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro opts for a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8 MP periscope camera with 5x high-res optical zoom and 50x Super Zoom. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and more. It also opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader.