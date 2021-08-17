Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion launch in India today at 12 pm: Check expected price, specs

The Edge 20 Fusion is rumoured to launch as a rebadged Edge 20 Lite with a different processor in India.

Motorola Edge 20 launch in India kicks off at 12 pm on August 17. The Edge 20 series in India will include two phones, namely the Edge 20 Fusion and the vanilla Edge 20. The Edge 20 Fusion is rumoured to launch as a rebadged Edge 20 Lite with a different processor in India.

Motorola Edge 20 series launch: Expected price

The Edge 20 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The vanilla Edge 20 is rumoured to launch in a single 8GB + 128GB model and will come with a price tag of Rs 29,999.

The Edge 20 Fusion price in India, on the other hand, is said to start at Rs 21,499. It will offer 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be an 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 23,999. It is worth noting that these are just rumours, but considering Motorola’s track record in India, we don’t expect any of the two phones to exceed the 30K mark.

Motorola Edge 20 series specs

Both devices are launched in Europe. As mentioned above, the Edge 20 Fusion is expected to launch as a rebadged Moto Edge 20 Lite but come with a better processor. It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The phone will have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support.

On the back, the Edge 20 Fusion has a triple-camera setup. It has a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The vanilla Edge 20 also has a 108MP primary sensor but comes with a 16MP ultrawide camera and an 8 MP telephoto lens. Both devices feature a 32MP front camera.

The vanilla Edge 20 packs a smaller 4000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Both devices sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout and support for HDR10+. The Edge 20 supports a 144Hz refresh rate whereas the Edge 20 Fusion has a 90Hz screen.