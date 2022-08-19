Motorola Edge 20 (2022) launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC, 144Hz OLED Display, 15W Wireless Charging

Motorola recently dropped a new smartphone in the US. The Motorola Edge 20 (2022) debuts as the first smartphone to use the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC. Motorola is yet to reveal details about its availability in other markets.

Motorola Edge 20 (2022) Specifications

The Motorola Edge 20 (2022) is priced at $599 (Roughly Rs 48,000) for the sole 8GB/256GB model. However, the phone is being offered for $499 (Roughly Rs 40,000) as part of a promotional launch offer.

The Motorola Edge 20 (2022) is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC paired with the Mali G610 GPU. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The latest Motorola Edge 20 smartphone runs on Android 12 with MyUX on top.

On the front, the Motorola Edge 20 (2022) boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen supports HDR10+ and features a 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Edge 20 (2022) gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The phone also has a 32 MP selfie camera on the front. There’s an IP52 rating for splash resistance and an in-display fingerprint reader. The Edge 20 (2022) is available in a sole Mineral Gray colour.