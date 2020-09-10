Motorola E7 Plus specifications, price and images leaked ahead of official launch

Motorola E7 Plus specifications and pricing details have been leaked. While the launch date of the budget smartphone remains unknown, images of Motorola E7 Plus have been leaked by WinFuture.

As per the leaked specs, Motorola E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch LCD of 1600*720 pixels. The screen has a water-drop notch on top and a thick chin bezel. For selfies, Motorola E7 Plus will sport an 8MP front camera.

At the back, the budget smartphone will have a 48MP dual-camera setup, with the secondary lens being a 2MP depth sensor. Below the camera unit is a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The volume and power buttons are placed on the right edge with a third key that is said to be a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The smartphone will weigh 200 grams, courtesy of a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB. It will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Motorola E7 Plus price in Europe is said to be €149 (roughly Rs 12,900). The budget smartphone will be available in two colour options.

Motorola has not confirmed the Motorola E7 Plus launch date at the time this article was published. However, reports suggest that the budget smartphone will be unveiled very soon.