Motorola E6s 2020 launched with water-drop notch display, dual-camera setup

Motorola has quietly updated and launched the Moto E6s 2020. The budget smartphone comes as an update over last year’s E6s and gets a new gradient rear panel finish, dual cameras, and a water-drop notch display.

Motorola E6s 2020 specifications

Motorola E6s 2020 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a 720*1520 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Unlike its predecessor which sported thick bezels, Moto E6s 2020 gets the latest design update with a water-drop notch and slightly thinner bezels. The chin, however, is among the thickest that we have seen lately on any smartphone.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek P22 2.0GHz octa-core processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

In optics, Moto E6s 2020 features a 13MP f/2.2 and a 2MP f/2.4 dual-camera setup on the back. For selfies, the notch houses a 5MP f/2.2 front camera.

There is a 3,000 mAh battery with support for 5W charging.

Moto E6s 2020 boots on Android 9 out-of-the-box. Biometrics include face unlock and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Micro USB, etc.

The smartphone has been launched in Peacock Blue and Sunrise Red colour options.

Pricing details are currently under wraps. Motorola has announced that the Moto E6s 2020 will be launched in selected countries of Latin America, Europe, and Asia in the coming weeks.