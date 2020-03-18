App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola E6s 2020 launched with water-drop notch display, dual-camera setup

Pricing details are currently under wraps.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorola has quietly updated and launched the Moto E6s 2020. The budget smartphone comes as an update over last year’s E6s and gets a new gradient rear panel finish, dual cameras, and a water-drop notch display.

Motorola E6s 2020 specifications

Motorola E6s 2020 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a 720*1520 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Unlike its predecessor which sported thick bezels, Moto E6s 2020 gets the latest design update with a water-drop notch and slightly thinner bezels. The chin, however, is among the thickest that we have seen lately on any smartphone.

Close

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek P22 2.0GHz octa-core processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

related news

In optics, Moto E6s 2020 features a 13MP f/2.2 and a 2MP f/2.4 dual-camera setup on the back. For selfies, the notch houses a 5MP f/2.2 front camera.

There is a 3,000 mAh battery with support for 5W charging.

Moto E6s 2020 boots on Android 9 out-of-the-box. Biometrics include face unlock and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Micro USB, etc.

The smartphone has been launched in Peacock Blue and Sunrise Red colour options.

Pricing details are currently under wraps. Motorola has announced that the Moto E6s 2020 will be launched in selected countries of Latin America, Europe, and Asia in the coming weeks.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 02:16 pm

tags #gadgets #Motorola #smartphones

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.