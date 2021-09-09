Motorola demos new over-the-air charging tech in video

The new tech can charge devices over the air up to 4 meters away from the station

Motorola has demoed its over-the-air charging technology called "Space Charging," developed in partnership with Guru Wireless, that allows charging of up to four devices without the need of placing them over or connecting them to a charger.

The video shows varying distances of up to 4m the base station can charge devices at. It's also capable of charging the devices while you hold them in your hand.

It's not very fast though, rated at just 5W but we guess this is meant to be used to only keep your devices topped up while you are working in an office for example, or streaming videos in a room to your TV.

The station also has a wide 110-degree field of view within which it can detect devices. Motorola says it can work through obstacles like paper and leather. It's also designed to pause charging when it detects no devices.

It can also detect human presence in a room and is designed to automatically adjust its charging beams accordingly.

Of course, Motorola isn't the first company to do this. Xiaomi has already demoed its version of the technology called Mi Air Charge which can power multiple devices at the same time but is limited at a couple of meters. Oppo's take on the tech can charge devices up to a paltry 4-inches away.

We still think the technology needs a little more time before its commercialised and then there are legal regulations of the tech to consider. Legal Regulations in the US and UK might limit the charging distance of these base stations.