Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 08:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola could unveil Moto G 5G phone on July 7; specs leaked online

The leak suggests that the device will use a Snapdragon 765 SoC as opposed to a Snapdragon 690 chip.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorola is set to host a virtual event on July 7. The company is expected to unveil several new smartphones at the event. One of the phones that could be unveiled at the event might be a 5G Moto G smartphone, previously rumoured to be the Motorola Edge Lite.

Tipster Evan Blass recently shared a render and spec sheet for an upcoming Motorola Moto G handset. The spec sheet of the Moto G 5G has also appeared online and suggested that the device will use the Snapdragon 765 chipset as opposed to the recently revealed Snapdragon 690 SoC. The tweet claims that the SD765 chip will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Also Read: 5G budget smartphones in India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G processor launch could pave the way

Close

The phone is expected to run stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. It could sport an FHD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. Blass also suggests that the Moto G 5G will opt for a quad-camera setup on the back, including a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, 5 MP macro snapper, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Motorola’s budget 5G smartphone could pack a 4,800 mAh battery with fast charging support. The Moto G 5G’s fingerprint reader is moved over to the side because of the LCD panel. The render also points to two front cameras.

While we definitely expect to see some new devices on July 7, it remains to be seen if the company unveils a new budget smartphone and if that budget phone will be the Moto G 5G or Motorola Edge Lite.

Also Read: Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge Plus launched: Check price, specs, and availability
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 08:02 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

