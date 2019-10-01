Motorola could debut its foldable Razr smartphone by year end

Motorola has confirmed to be working on a foldable smartphone. The company has been tight-lipped about the official launch date of its foldable smartphone. A new report speculates that Motorola could unveil its first foldable smartphone within the next three months.

A new report by Cnet suggests that Motorola could launch its foldable smartphone by the end of 2019. Said to be named as Motorola Razr, the foldable smartphone could just be unveiled this year, with its sale beginning starting early-2020.

The Cnet report falls in line with another report that suggested a similar launch date of the Motorola Razr. Previously, it was reported that the Moto Razr would launch in European markets in December 2019 or January 2020. It is expected to be priced near $1,500, which would be about $500 less than the Samsung Galaxy Fold and nearly $700 than the Huawei Mate X.

Although priced lesser than other foldable smartphones, the Moto Razr would offer mid-range specifications for $1,500. It would feature the classic Moto Razr flip-phone design.

Motorola VP of Global Product Dan Dery, previously, did not reveal any specifications but stated that the company would not pursue the design of having a foldable screen on the outside.

The company had filed a patent in January which showed that the foldable smartphone would have a clamshell design similar to the Motorola Razr V3.

Moto Razr is rumoured to have a 6.2-inch OLED folding screen as a primary display, which when folded would become a 600x800-pixel secondary display.

The secondary display is said to have limited features when folded. Moto Razr would come with pre-installed apps like Moto Display, Moto Action, Moto Camera. The secondary display with also work as a trackpad which can be used to scroll through web pages on Chrome or other social media apps.

The Moto Razr is rumoured to Snapdragon 710 SoC with eight CPU cores built on Qualcomm’s custom Kryo 360 architecture. For graphics, the foldable phone would have an Adreno 616 GPU.

The system-on-chip is said to be paired with two RAM and storage options. Motorola would offer the phone in 4GB+64GB and 6GB + 128GB options.